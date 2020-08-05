Odds & Ends: Brian Cox & Marsha Mason to Star in Reading of Dear Liar & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently.

Brian Cox & Marsha Mason Set for Bucks County Playhouse Benefit

Fresh from winning a 2020 Emmy nomination for his performance in HBO's Succession, Brian Cox will join four-time Oscar nominee Marsha Mason in a virtual reading of Jerome Kilty’s Dear Liar on September 1 at 7:00PM ET. Directed by Mark Brokaw, this benefit reading will support the Bucks County Playhouse Pandemic Campaign. The play explores what went on between playwright George Bernard Shaw and the celebrated English stage actress Mrs. Patrick Campbell, for whom he created Eliza Doolittle in Pygmalion. Tickets and more information can be found here.

Judith Light to Star in & Executive Produce Shadows in the Vineyard

A TV drama that potentially includes Judith Light posing in a European vineyard? We're here for it! According to Deadline, Landmark Studio Group and District 33 have joined forces to produce Shadows in the Vineyard. The limited drama series is based on journalist Maximillian Potter’s book Shadows in the Vineyard: The True Story of the Plot to Poison The World’s Greatest Wine. Light and Noah Wyle will star in and executive produce the show, which is aiming to begin filming in Europe in early 2021.

Watch the Inspiring Trailer for John Leguizamo's Critical Thinking

Tony winner John Leguizamo will star in Critical Thinking, a film he directed. The movie is based on a true story from 1998 when five LatinX and Black teenagers from Miami fought their way into the National Chess Championship under the guidance of their unconventional but inspirational teacher. Of course Leguizamo is at the front of the class! The film premieres on September 4 and also includes Tony winner Rachel Bay Jones. Enjoy the trailer below!

Matthew Broderick & More to Appear in Guild Hall Virtual Benefit

A slew of stars will perform three short plays by Emmy-nominated scribe Eugene Pack in a virtual benefit for East Hamptons venue Guild Hall on August 16 at 8:00PM ET. The Pack–Short Comedies by Eugene Pack was recorded via Zoom and the performers taking part include Matthew Broderick, John Leguizamo, Blair Underwood, Cecily Strong, Rachel Dratch, Sherri Shepherd, Andrea Martin, Santino Fontana, Maulik Pancholy and Dayle Reyfel. This benefit follows Guild Hall’s recent virtual benefit reading of the play Same Time Next Year with Julianne Moore and Alec Baldwin. Interested in watching? Head here.

Theater Education Resource Visiting Broadway Artists Launches

Shannon Hammons ​and ​Thomas Recktenwald​, who have a combined 30 years experience in the theatrical industry, have launched Visiting Broadway Artists, a new resource for theatrical educators connecting college, university and high school students to panels, masterclasses and multi-day intensives taught by a roster of multidisciplinary professionals. The roster (which will be continuously updated) includes ​Marc Bruni, J. Harrison Ghee, La Sonya Gunter, Alvin Hough Jr., JoAnn Hunter, Mary Ann Lamb, Ginna Claire Mason, Kenneth J. McGee, Tony Meola, Susan Misner, Kenneth Posner, Cody Renard Richard, Brian Ronan a​nd​ Luis Salgado. Learn more here.​