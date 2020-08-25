Shaina Taub & More Announced for This Week's Stars in the House

Another lineup of theater peeps is set for this week's episodes of Stars in the House, a daily online series from SiriusXM On Broadway personality Seth Rudetsky and his husband, producer James Wesley. The series goes live daily at 8PM ET on The Actors Fund's YouTube channel. A schedule of this week's appearances can be found below.

Monday, August 24

8PM ET: Guest Host Andréa Burns is joined by husband Peter Flynn. Tony winner Sutton Foster and her husband Ted Griffin tune in for a date night!

Tuesday, August 25

8PM ET: Beauties and a Beast with Andréa Burns, Kerry Butler, Susan Egan and Terrence Mann

Thursday, August 27

8PM ET: Laura Bell Bundy, Shoshana Bean and Anika Noni Rose discuss their single "Get It Girl, You Go!"

Friday, August 28

8PM ET: Shaina Taub, John Butler, Peter Shane and Taylor Iman Jones

Saturday, August 29

2PM ET: Regional Theatre Spotlight On: Uptown Players - Dallas, TX. Hosted by B. J. Cleveland with Walter Lee, Janelle Lutz, Linda Leonard and Alex Ross.

This schedule will be updated as information becomes available.

Stars in the House features live performances (from home) to promote support of The Actors Fund's services for those most vulnerable to the effects of COVID-19. During each episode, guests sing a mix of their favorite songs paired with an interview.