Watch Olivier Winner Amber Riley Perform a Heartfelt Tribute to Glee Co-Star Naya Rivera

Amber Riley took the stage on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform a moving tribute for her Glee co-star Naya Rivera, who died at the age of 33 in a drowning in accident while boating with her four-year-old son in July. Riley, who won an Olivier Award in 2017 for the London production of Dreamgirls, sang "A Moment" as photos of Rivera were displayed. Both performers were original cast members on the popular series Glee, which ran on Fox from 2009 through 2015. Guest host Lil Rel Howery introduced Riley's performance. Watch below.