Jagged Little Pill, Moulin Rouge! & Slave Play Top 2020 Tony Nominations

Nominations have arrived for the 2020 Tony Awards! Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart announced the nominees live on October 15. As previously announced, the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing have revealed the ceremony will take place digitally this fall. Leading the nominations are the musical Jagged Little Pill with 15, Moulin Rouge! with 14 and Slave Play with 12.
The full list of nominations can be found below.
Best Play
Grand Horizons by Bess Wohl
Sea Wall/A Life by Simon Stephens and Nick Payne
Slave Play by Jeremy O. Harris
The Inheritance by Matthew Lopez
The Sound Inside by Adam Rapp
Best Musical
Moulin Rouge!
Jagged Little Pill
Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Best Revival of a Play
A Soldier’s Play
Betrayal
Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune
Best Leading Actor in a Musical
Aaron Tveit, Moulin Rouge!
**From The Tony Awards Rules: If the Tony Awards Nominating Committee has determined that if there is only one nominee in a category listed, such category shall be submitted to the Tony voters which may, by the affirmative vote of 60 percent of the total ballots cast, grant an award in that category.
Best Leading Actress in a Musical
Karen Olivo, Moulin Rouge!
Elizabeth Stanley, Jagged Little Pill
Adrienne Warren, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Best Leading Actor in a Play
Ian Barford, Linda Vista
Andrew Burnap, The Inheritance
Jake Gyllenhaal, Sea Wall/A Life
Tom Hiddleston, Betrayal
Tom Sturridge, Sea Wall/A Life
Blair Underwood, A Soldier’s Play
Best Leading Actress in a Play
Joaquina Kalukango, Slave Play
Laura Linney, My Name is Lucy Barton
Audra McDonald, Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune
Mary-Louise Parker, The Sound Inside
Best Featured Actor in a Musical
Danny Burstein, Moulin Rouge!
Derek Klena, Jagged Little Pill
Sean Allan Krill, Jagged Little Pill
Sahr Ngaujah, Moulin Rouge!
Daniel J. Watts, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Best Featured Actress in a Musical
Kathryn Gallagher, Jagged Little Pill
Celia Rose Gooding, Jagged Little Pill
Robyn Hurder, Moulin Rouge!
Lauren Patten, Jagged Little Pill
Myra Lucretia Taylor, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Best Featured Actor in a Play
Ato Blankson-Wood, Slave Play
James Cusati-Moyer, Slave Play
David Alan Grier, A Soldier’s Play
John Benjamin Hickey, The Inheritance
Paul Hilton, The Inheritance
Best Featured Actress in a Play
Jane Alexander, Grand Horizons
Chalia La Tour, Slave Play
Annie McNamara, Slave Play
Lois Smith, The Inheritance
Cora Vander Broek, Linda Vista
Best Original Score Written for the Theatre
Paul Englishby, The Inheritance
Christopher Nightingale, A Christmas Carol
Fitz Patton and Jason Michael Webb, The Rose Tattoo
Lindsay Jones, Slave Play
Daniel Kluger, The Sound Inside
Best Book of a Musical
Diablo Cody, Jagged Little Pill
Katori Hall, Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
John Logan, Moulin Rouge!
Best Direction of a Musical
Phyllida Lloyd, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Diane Paulus, Jagged Little Pill
Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge!
Best Direction of a Play
David Cromer, The Sound Inside
Stephen Daldry, The Inheritance
Kenny Leon, A Soldier’s Play
Jamie Lloyd, Betrayal
Robert O’Hara, Slave Play
Best Choreography
Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, Jagged Little Pill
Sonya Tayeh, Moulin Rouge!
Anthony Van Laast, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Best Orchestrations
Tom Kitt, Jagged Little Pill
Katie Kresek, Charlie Rosen, Matt Stine and Justin Levine, Moulin Rouge!
Ethan Popp, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Best Scenic Design of a Musical
Riccardo Hernández and Lucy Mackinnon, Jagged Little Pill
Derek McLane, Moulin Rouge!
Mark Thompson and Jeff Sugg, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Best Scenic Design of a Play
Bob Crowley, The Inheritance
Soutra Gilmour, Betrayal
Rob Howell, A Christmas Carol
Derek McLane, A Soldier’s Play
Clint Ramos, Slave Play
Best Costume Design of a Musical
Emily Rebholz, Jagged Little Pill
Mark Thompson, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Catherine Zuber, Moulin Rouge!
Best Costume Design of a Play
Dede Ayite, A Soldier’s Play
Dede Ayite, Slave Play
Bob Crowley, The Inheritance
Rob Howell, A Christmas Carol
Clint Ramos, The Rose Tattoo
Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Bruno Poet, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Justin Townsend, Jagged Little Pill
Justin Townsend, Moulin Rouge!
Best Lighting Design of a Play
Jiyoun Chang, Slave Play
Jon Clark, The Inheritance
Heather Gilbert, The Sound Inside
Allen Lee Hughes, A Soldier’s Play
Hugh Vanstone, A Christmas Carol
Best Sound Design of a Musical
Jonathan Deans, Jagged Little Pill
Peter Hylenski, Moulin Rouge!
Nevin Steinberg, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Best Sound Design of a Play
Paul Arditti and Christopher Reid, The Inheritance
Simon Baker, A Christmas Carol
Lindsay Jones, Slave Play
Daniel Kluger, Sea Wall/A Life
Daniel Kluger, The Sound Inside
Tony Nominations by Production
Jagged Little Pill – 15
Moulin Rouge! The Musical – 14
Slave Play – 12
Tina - The Tina Turner Musical – 12
The Inheritance – 11
A Soldier's Play – 7
The Sound Inside – 6
A Christmas Carol – 5
Betrayal – 4
Sea Wall/A Life – 4
Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune – 2
Grand Horizons – 2
Linda Vista – 2
The Rose Tattoo – 2
My Name is Lucy Barton – 1