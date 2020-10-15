Jagged Little Pill, Moulin Rouge! & Slave Play Top 2020 Tony Nominations

Nominations have arrived for the 2020 Tony Awards! Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart announced the nominees live on October 15. As previously announced, the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing have revealed the ceremony will take place digitally this fall. Leading the nominations are the musical Jagged Little Pill with 15, Moulin Rouge! with 14 and Slave Play with 12.



The full list of nominations can be found below.



Best Play

Grand Horizons by Bess Wohl

Sea Wall/A Life by Simon Stephens and Nick Payne

Slave Play by Jeremy O. Harris

The Inheritance by Matthew Lopez

The Sound Inside by Adam Rapp



Best Musical

Moulin Rouge!

Jagged Little Pill

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical



Best Revival of a Play

A Soldier’s Play

Betrayal

Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune



Best Leading Actor in a Musical

Aaron Tveit, Moulin Rouge!

**From The Tony Awards Rules: If the Tony Awards Nominating Committee has determined that if there is only one nominee in a category listed, such category shall be submitted to the Tony voters which may, by the affirmative vote of 60 percent of the total ballots cast, grant an award in that category.

Best Leading Actress in a Musical

Karen Olivo, Moulin Rouge!

Elizabeth Stanley, Jagged Little Pill

Adrienne Warren, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical



Best Leading Actor in a Play

Ian Barford, Linda Vista

Andrew Burnap, The Inheritance

Jake Gyllenhaal, Sea Wall/A Life

Tom Hiddleston, Betrayal

Tom Sturridge, Sea Wall/A Life

Blair Underwood, A Soldier’s Play



Best Leading Actress in a Play

Joaquina Kalukango, Slave Play

Laura Linney, My Name is Lucy Barton

Audra McDonald, Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune

Mary-Louise Parker, The Sound Inside



Best Featured Actor in a Musical

Danny Burstein, Moulin Rouge!

Derek Klena, Jagged Little Pill

Sean Allan Krill, Jagged Little Pill

Sahr Ngaujah, Moulin Rouge!

Daniel J. Watts, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical



Best Featured Actress in a Musical

Kathryn Gallagher, Jagged Little Pill

Celia Rose Gooding, Jagged Little Pill

Robyn Hurder, Moulin Rouge!

Lauren Patten, Jagged Little Pill

Myra Lucretia Taylor, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical



Best Featured Actor in a Play

Ato Blankson-Wood, Slave Play

James Cusati-Moyer, Slave Play

David Alan Grier, A Soldier’s Play

John Benjamin Hickey, The Inheritance

Paul Hilton, The Inheritance



Best Featured Actress in a Play

Jane Alexander, Grand Horizons

Chalia La Tour, Slave Play

Annie McNamara, Slave Play

Lois Smith, The Inheritance

Cora Vander Broek, Linda Vista



Best Original Score Written for the Theatre

Paul Englishby, The Inheritance

Christopher Nightingale, A Christmas Carol

Fitz Patton and Jason Michael Webb, The Rose Tattoo

Lindsay Jones, Slave Play

Daniel Kluger, The Sound Inside