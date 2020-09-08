Back to the Future Musical Set for West End Bow in May 2021

Back to the Future, a new musical based on Robert Zemeckis' hit 1985 movie, made its world premiere earlier this year at the Manchester Opera House in advance of an anticipated West End run. The show will officially arrive at London's Adelphi Theatre on May 14, 2021.

Directed by Tony winner John Rando, the musical follows the story of Marty McFly, a teenager who's accidentally transported back to 1955 in a time-traveling DeLorean invented by his friend, Dr. Emmett Brown. Returning members of the Manchester Opera House production will include Olly Dobson as Marty McFly, Tony winner Roger Bart as Doc Brown, Hugh Coles as George McFly, Rosanna Hyland as Lorraine Baines, Cedric Neal as Goldie Wilson, Aidan Cutler as Biff Tannen and Courtney-Mae Briggs as Jennifer Parker. Further casting will be announced later.

The musical features a book by Bob Gale and new music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy winner Alan Silvestri (who scored many of Zemeckis' films) and Grammy winner Glen Ballard with additional songs from the film including "The Power of Love" and "Johnny B. Goode."

Check out the trailer for the new musical below!