Back to the Future Musical Completes Casting for World Premiere Staging in the U.K.

Full casting is here for the highly anticipated world premiere of Back to the Future, a new musical based on Robert Zemeckis' hit 1985 movie. The previously announced production, directed by Tony winner John Rando, will run from February 20 through May 17, 2020 at the Manchester Opera House in advance of a West End run.



New to the principal cast are Aidan Cutler as Biff Tannen, Courtney-Mae Briggs as Jennifer Parker, Will Haswell as Dave McFly and Emma Lloyd as Linda McFly. The ensemble will include Rhianne Alleyne, Amy Barker, Owen Chaponda, Jamal Crawford, Nathanael Landskroner, Bethany Rose Lythgoe, Cameron McAllister, Alessia McDermott, Laura Mullowney, Oliver Ormson, Mark Oxtoby, Katharine Pearson, Jemma Revell, Jake Small, Justin Thomas and Mitchell Zhangazha.



They join the previously announced Olly Dobson as Marty McFly, Tony winner Roger Bart as Doctor Emmett Brown, Hugh Coles as George McFly, Rosanna Hyland as Lorraine Baines and Cedric Neal as Goldie Wilson.



Back to the Future follows McFly (Dobson), a rock-'n'-roll teenager who is accidentally transported back to 1955 in a time-traveling DeLorean invented by his friend, Dr. Emmett Brown (Bart). But before he can return to 1985, Marty must make sure his high school-aged parents (Haswell and Lloyd) fall in love in order to save his own existence.



The musical will have a book by Bob Gale and new music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy winner Alan Silvestri (who scored many of Zemeckis' films) and Grammy winner Glen Ballard (Ghost the Musical), with additional songs from the film including "The Power of Love" and "Johnny B. Goode."



The production will feature choreography by Chris Bailey and music supervision/arrangements by Nick Finlow, with set and costume design by Tim Hatley, lighting design by Hugh Vanstone and Tim Lutkin, sound design by Gareth Owen, video design by Finn Ross, illusion design by Chris Fisher, dance arrangements by David Chase and orchestrations by Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook.



Watch Cedric Neal perform the rollicking new song "Gotta Start Somewhere," newly written for the musical by Silvestri and Ballard.



