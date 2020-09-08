Dates Set for Concerts at the London Coliseum, Featuring Sharon D. Clarke & More

Dates have been revealed for the previously announced Tonight at the London Coliseum, a series of concerts that will be available to stream. The intimate acoustic concerts will be headlined by a different artist each night.

Ramin Karimloo in Tonight at the London Coliseum (Photo: Danny Kaan)

Olivier winner and Caroline, Or Change-bound star Sharon D. Clarke will kick things off on September 18. Carrie Hope Fletcher is scheduled for September 25, followed by Cassidy Janson on October 2, Kerry Ellis on October 9 and Sharon Sexton and Rob Fowler on October 16. Ramin Karimloo will close the series on October 23.

All tickets cost £15 with a portion of each ticket sold benefiting the English National Opera Contingency Fund, a charity that is committed to bringing opera to as many people as possible.

Get excited the concert series by watching Karimloo's acoustic take on "Mary Jane" from Jagged Little Pill below.