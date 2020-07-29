Sponsored
Ramin Karimloo, Sharon D. Clarke & More to Perform Concerts at the London Coliseum

by Lindsey Sullivan • Jul 29, 2020
Ramin Karimloo, Sharon D. Clarke, Kerry Ellis, Carrie Hope Fletcher, Cassidy Janson, Sharon Sexton and Rob Fowler are set to perform for a good cause. Tonight at the London Coliseum, a weeklong series of concerts, will be available to stream in September. The seven intimate acoustic concerts will be headlined by a different artist each night.

All tickets cost £15 with a portion of each ticket sold benefiting the English National Opera Contingency Fund. Exact viewing dates will be announced later.

Get excited for the concert series by watching Karimloo's acoustic take on "Mary Jane" from Jagged Little Pill below.

