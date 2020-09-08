Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Eva Noblezada, James Monroe Iglehart & More to Sing Out to Benefit Animal Rescue

News
by Lindsey Sullivan • Sep 8, 2020
Eva Noblezada
(Photo: Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

These Broadway stars will be rallying together for furry friends. On September 20, the one-night-only concert Broadway Treats: A Canine and Kitty Rescue Production will benefit Animal Lighthouse Rescue (ALR). Founded and hosted by NYC actor and ALR volunteer Alexa Cepeda, Broadway Treats is set to stream live on YouTube at 8PM ET. Tickets can be purchased here.

The lineup for the concert includes Eva Noblezada, James Monroe Iglehart, Mare Winningham, Ashley Park, Solea Pfeiffer, Ryan Vasquez, Colton Ryan, Austin Scott, Aaron Alcaraz, Kathryn Allison, Isa Briones, Jordan Brown, Chaundre Hall-Broomfield, Julia Harriman, Dorcas Leung and Jonalyn Saxer.

ALR is an organization that rescues cats and satos (stray dogs) from Puerto Rico with their sister shelter in Puerto Rico (El Faro de los Animales) and a dedicated team of volunteers in New York City, ALR helps homeless cats and dogs find their forever home. Last year, the concert raised over $22,000 for ALR.

View Comments

Star Files

James Monroe Iglehart

Eva Noblezada

Ashley Park

Colton Ryan

Austin Scott

Ryan Vasquez

Mare Winningham
View All (7)

Articles Trending Now

  1. Watch Anthony Rapp, Adam Pascal & More Rent Alums Perform 'Will I?' for Be An Arts Hero
  2. Back to the Future Musical Set for West End Bow in May 2021
  3. So Big! Ben Platt to Headline Dear Evan Hansen Film, with Julianne Moore & Danny Pino Completing Cast
Back to Top