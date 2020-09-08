Eva Noblezada, James Monroe Iglehart & More to Sing Out to Benefit Animal Rescue

These Broadway stars will be rallying together for furry friends. On September 20, the one-night-only concert Broadway Treats: A Canine and Kitty Rescue Production will benefit Animal Lighthouse Rescue (ALR). Founded and hosted by NYC actor and ALR volunteer Alexa Cepeda, Broadway Treats is set to stream live on YouTube at 8PM ET. Tickets can be purchased here.

The lineup for the concert includes Eva Noblezada, James Monroe Iglehart, Mare Winningham, Ashley Park, Solea Pfeiffer, Ryan Vasquez, Colton Ryan, Austin Scott, Aaron Alcaraz, Kathryn Allison, Isa Briones, Jordan Brown, Chaundre Hall-Broomfield, Julia Harriman, Dorcas Leung and Jonalyn Saxer.

ALR is an organization that rescues cats and satos (stray dogs) from Puerto Rico with their sister shelter in Puerto Rico (El Faro de los Animales) and a dedicated team of volunteers in New York City, ALR helps homeless cats and dogs find their forever home. Last year, the concert raised over $22,000 for ALR.