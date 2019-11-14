Sponsored
Watch Clips & See Photos from City Center's Rainbow High Production of Evita, Starring Solea Pfeiffer & Maia Reficco

by Lindsey Sullivan • Nov 14, 2019
Solea Pfeiffer in "Evita" at New York City Center
(Photos: Joan Marcus)

New York City Center's special staging of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's Tony-winning musical Evita began performances on November 13. Solea Pfeiffer and Maia Reficco split the role of Eva Perón in the production, which is directed by Sammi Cannold and also features Jason Gotay as Che. Evita is scheduled to run through November 24. Take a look at the footage and photos from the epic musical, and see what's new in Buenos Aires for yourself!

Watch clips from the production below!

 

Check out photos from the show!

Solea Pfeiffer and Tessa Noelle Frascogna take the stage.
Jason Gotay plays Che and Solea Pfeiffer plays Eva Perón in Evita.
What's new, Buenos Aires? Maia Reficco, who plays young Eva in the show, exudes star quality.
Solea Pfeiffer and Enrique Acevedo portray Eva Perón and Juan Perón, respectively.
