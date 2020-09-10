Ben Brantley Steps Down as Chief Theater Critic of The New York Times

Ben Brantley, who has served as The New York Times' chief theater critic since 1996, has announced he is stepping down from his position. His last day will be on October 15. Brantley is currently one of two co-chief theater critics; Jesse Green will remain as chief theater critic.

"The end of an era," wrote New York Times theater reporter Michael Paulson on Twitter, and added, "The New York Times culture editor Gilbert Cruz said the paper is committed to filling Ben's position. But, given the coronavirus pandemic has indefinitely prevented most in-person performance, New York Times Arts is expecting to take some time choosing his successor."

Brantley began his work at The New York Times in 1993and is the longest-serving chief theater critic since Brooks Atkinson. He received the George Jean Nathan Award for Dramatic Criticism in his first year in the position.

“This pandemic pause in the great, energizing party that is the theater seemed to me like a good moment to slip out the door,” Brantley said in a statement. “But when the theater returns, I hope to be there—as a writer, an audience member and, above all, the stark raving fan I have been since I was a child.”