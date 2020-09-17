Watch Ben Platt Look Back on His Gorgeous Duet with Kelly Clarkson

Ben Platt returned to The Kelly Clarkson Show to chat with the chart topper about their gorgeous duet of Bob Dylan's "Make You Feel My Love" and his affinity for the song. The Tony winner also chatted about his unforgettable moments on stage, the legendary stars he works with on The Politcian and his newest project: "I've been working on a second record. The one fortunate part of this is music is something you can make on your own. It took a long adjustment period, but once I got used to it—I would always be rather making music than not." Watch the interview below!