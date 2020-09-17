Feel Alive & Watch Tony Nominee Constantine Maroulis' New Music Video

It's always a good day when a stage favorite releases new music. Tony nominee Constantine Maroulis, who made his mark appearing on the fourth season of American Idol, dropped a music video for the tune "Try" from his recently released album Until I'm Wanted. The rock song tells the story of a love for a daughter and shows off Maroulis' vocals that will leave you wanting more. Known for earning a Tony nomination for his leading turn in Rock of Ages (which named him Broadway.com's 2009 Star of the Year), and starring in 2013's Jekyll & Hyde, Until I'm Wanted marks Maroulis' third studio album. P.S. It's Maroulis' birthday today, so watch below as a gift to yourself and him!