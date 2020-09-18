Jasmine Cephas Jones, Laurence Fishburne & More Win Emmy Awards Ahead of Broadcast

Though the 72nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will air on September 20, numerous awards have been already been announced this week. Broadway alums Jasmine Cephas Jones, Laurence Fisburne and Kerry Washington are among the winners.

Both Jones and Fisburne won Emmy Awards for their performances in Quibi’s #FreeRayshawn. Jones is an original Hamilton cast member. Tony winner Fishburne was scheduled to star in American Buffalo prior to the Broadway shutdown.

Broadway alum Washington took home her first Emmy win for executive producing Live in Front of a Studio Audience: “All In The Family” and “Good Times,” which won Outstanding Variety Special (Live). Washington is also nominated for Lead Actress in a Limited Series and Limited Series for Little Fires Everywhere and Television Movie for American Son, based on the Broadway play by Christopher Demos-Brown.

In addition, Jason Sherwood, who previously garnered an Emmy Award for production designing Rent Live on Fox, won his second consecutive Emmy Award for his production design of the 2020 Oscars.