Want to See The Phantom of the Opera? Head to This Drive-In Movie Theater

Though Broadway may be shut down due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Phans can rejoice at this news! A new drive-in movie theater at Radial Park in Astoria, Queens will screen The Phantom of the Opera filmed at Royal Albert Hall, starring Sierra Boggess as Christine Daaé and Ramin Karimloo as The Phantom. The screenings will take place between September 26 and October 11.

Phantom alums Ali Ewoldt and Derrick Davis will perform a live concert, accompanied by an 11-piece orchestra, prior to each screening.

The drive-in's coronavirus safety measures include social distancing for both guests and staff, regular cleaning of all facilities and contact-free check-in. All attendees and staff are required to wear a mask whenever they are not in their vehicle. Masks are not required while attendees are in their vehicles.

For the complete schedule and tickets, head here. Click here for a full overview of the drive-in's COVID-19 safety procedures.