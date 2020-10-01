Here's a First Look at Viola Davis, Chadwick Boseman & More in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Fresh off of releasing a premiere date for the film adaptation of August Wilson's play Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Netflix has released stunning shots from the movie. Ma Rainey's Black Bottom is set in a Chicago recording studio in 1927. The story centers on blues singer Ma Rainey, her backup musicians and the struggles they faced in pre-Civil-Rights-era America. Directed by Tony winner George C. Wolfe and adapted by Tony winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson, the movie stars Tony winner Viola Davis in the title role, alongside Tony nominee Colman Domingo, Michael Potts, Emmy winner Glynn Turman and Chadwick Boseman, who died on August 28. Get a glimpse at the star power in this vibrant first look of the film, which premiereson December 18.

Chadwick Boseman, Glynn Turman, Michael Potts and Colman Doningo star in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. (Photo: David Lee/Netflix)

Viola Davis dazzles in Ma Rainey'sBlack Bottom. (Photo: David Lee/Netflix)

Chadwick Boseman poses with Michael Potts and Colman Domingo. (Photo: David Lee/Netflix)