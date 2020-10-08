Sponsored
Jack Thorne's Adaptation of A Christmas Carol Will Be Performed and Streamed from London's Old Vic

by Caitlin Moynihan • Oct 8, 2020
Even Scrooge would admit this is good news! For the fourth year in a row, Jack Thorne's adaptation of A Christmas Carol will play at London's Old Vic Theatre. This year it's part of the Old Vic: In Camera initiative; it will play a live, full-scale production to an empty theater from December 12-24 and be streamed online.

There will be 80,000 tickets available for the two-week run of A Christmas Carol, with prices ranging from £10–£65. While all "seats" will offer the same view on screen, the Old Vic is asking audiences to give what they can to help support the theater.

"The Old Vic: In Camera Zoomed plays streamed live from the empty Old Vic stage has proved extremely effective as a way of bringing a version of the live theatre experience to enthusiastic viewers around the world," said artistic director Matthew Warchus in a statement. "It has also provided a modest but meaningful income for the performers and creatives and for the theatre itself which is fighting for its survival."

This version of A Christmas Carol made its Broadway debut in 2019 at the Lyceum Theatre. Casting for the Old Vic: In Camera production to be announced at a later date.

