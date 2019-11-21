Let It Snow! Exclusive Portraits from Opening Night of A Christmas Carol

A new adaptation of Charles Dickens' holiday masterpiece A Christmas Carol opened on November 20 at Broadway's Lyceum Theatre. Adapted by Harry Potter and the Cursed Child's Tony-winning scribe Jack Thorne and directed by Matthew Warchus, the production stars Campbell Scott as Ebenezer Scrooge, two-time Tony winner Andrea Martin as the Ghost of Christmas Past and Tony winner LaChanze as the Ghost of Christmas Present. The cast posed for portraits in glittering snow for Broadway.com during the opening-night party at the Redeye Grill. Take a look at the magical shots, and then experience A Christmas Carol through January 5, 2020.