The Music Man, Starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, Sets New Broadway Dates

The star-packed Broadway revival of The Music Man has set new Broadway dates again due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result of the announcement that all Broadway productions will now stay on hold through May 30, 2021, the revival will now begin performances on December 20, 2021 and officially open on February 10, 2022.

The production is headlined by Hugh Jackman as Harold Hill and Sutton Foster as Marian Paroo, with Jefferson Mays as Mayor Shinn, Jayne Houdyshell as Eulalie Mackecknie Shinn, Shuler Hensley as Marcellus Washburn and Marie Mullen as Mrs. Paroo.

The Music Man features a book, music and lyrics by Meredith Willson, based on a story by Willson and Franklin Lacey. Jerry Zaks is the revival's director, Warren Carlyle is the choreographer and Patrick Vaccariello is the music director.

The production was originally scheduled to begin previews on September 9 and officially open on October 15 at the Winter Garden Theatre. Preview performances were then postponed and rescheduled to begin on April 7, 2021 with opening night set for May 20.

Broadway.com customers with tickets to canceled performances will be contacted with information on refunds or exchanges.