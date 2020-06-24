The Music Man, Starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, Shifts Broadway Dates to Spring 2021

The star-packed Broadway revival of The Music Man has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The production was scheduled to begin previews on September 9 and officially open on October 15 at the Winter Garden Theatre. Preview performances are now set to begin on April 7, 2021 with opening night set for May 20.

The production is headlined by Hugh Jackman as Harold Hill and Sutton Foster as Marian Paroo, with Jefferson Mays as Mayor Shinn, Jayne Houdyshell as Eulalie Mackecknie Shinn, Shuler Hensley as Marcellus Washburn and Marie Mullen as Mrs. Paroo.

The Music Man features a book, music and lyrics by Meredith Willson, based on a story by Willson and Franklin Lacey. Jerry Zaks is the revival's director, Warren Carlyle is the choreographer and Patrick Vaccariello is the music director.

Broadway.com customers with tickets to canceled performances will be contacted with information on refunds or exchanges.