Exclusive! Watch Tony Winner James Monroe Iglehart in Disney's DuckTales

There's someone new in Duckburg! Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart is set to appear as DuckTales villain Taurus Bulba in a special hour-long episode on Monday, October 19. The reboot of the 1987 series of the same name premiered in 2017 and airs on Disney XD and Disney NOW. Following the hilarious hijinks of Scrooge McDuck and his family, this new episode of DuckTales also features Stephanie Beatriz and Jameela Jamil as Gosalyn and W.A.N.D.A., respectively. Igelhart reunites with his Hamilton and Freestyle Love Supreme collaborator Lin-Manuel Miranda, who reprises his role as Fenton Crackshell-Cabrera/Gizmoduck. "Let's Get Dangerous!" shows what happens when Darkwing Duck gains an unlikely sidekick as he uncovers a dark conspiracy tied to the Missing Mysteries and one of Scrooge's employees. Get an exclusive look at the episode by checking out the clip below!