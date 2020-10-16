Watch Heidi Schreck Discuss the Film of What the Constitution Means to Me: 'It Relates to What's Going On'

The October episode of the series Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal, which is airing throughout the country this month, includes an interview with Heidi Schreck, whose show What the Constitution Means to Me arrives on Amazon Prime Video on October 16. "I've been working on the show and performing parts of it for about a decade," she said. "Because the show is delving into my own personal history and problems in our country that are centuries old, it just so happens that every time I perform it, it relates to what's going on in a new way." Schreck went on to discuss why it's important to her to share the show continues to be relevant to audiences. "I grew up in a tiny town in Washington State; I couldn't come to Broadway. I couldn't even go very often to a big city to see a show. ," she said. "I want theater to be accessible to more people, and I'm excited that we get to do that with this show." Learn more about What the Constitution Means to Me below, and be on the lookout for Broadway Profiles on your local TV station. Hosted by PIX11's Emmy-winning anchor Tamsen Fadal and powered by Broadway.com, it is the only nationally syndicated theater news program.