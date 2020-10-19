INXS Musical in Development and Aiming for Broadway and the West End

Australian rock band INXS is getting the musical treatment. The group's long-term manager Chris Murphy and music groups Universal and Warner Chappell have signed on for the development of a stage production, according to The Sydney Morning Herald. The show will feature the Grammy-nominated band's music catalogue, which includes hits like "Never Tear Us Apart," "Suicide Blonde,""Need You Tonight" and more.

With an aim for Broadway and the West End, Murphy has partnered with Sydney producer Michael Cassel, who is responsible for bringing Harry Potter and the Cursed Child to Melbourne’s Princess Theatre and Hamilton to the Sydney Lyric Theatre. Although no creative team has been announced, Cassel said they're working with a "top international writer" to come up with a story inspired by the music.

Originally formed as The Farriss Brothers in 1977, INXS had their first number-one hit in 1984 with "Original Sin." The band found international success in the mid-to-late 1980s and early 1990s with the hit albums Listen Like Thieves, Kick, and X. After frontman Michael Hutchence's death in 1997, INXS continued to tour and record with several guest singers. During a concert on November 11, 2012, they announced the performance would be their last. They have not released new music since.

In 2014, INXS released a tell-all television interview special, The Story Behind INXS. The same year, Australian TV network Seven Network premiered a miniseries focusing on the band's behind-the-scenes stories called INXS: Never Tear Us Apart. Most recently in 2019, a documentary film was released about the late Hutchence titled Mystify.

Further details on the new musical are still to be announced.