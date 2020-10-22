Odds & Ends: André Holland, Blair Underwood & More Join Williamstown Theatre Festival’s Season

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently.

Three Final Productions Announced for Williamstown Season

These performers will be rehearsing from home. As previously reported, the 2020 Williamstown Theatre Festival season will be presented on Audible, the world’s largest producer and provider of original spoken-word entertainment and audiobooks, as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Casting has been announced for the season's final three productions, which include Dominique Morisseau’s Paradise Blue, the world premieres of the musical Row and the play Wish You Were Here. The cast of Paradise Blue will include André Holland, 2020 Tony nominee Blair Underwood, Kristolyn Lloyd and more. With a book by Daniel Goldstein and a score by Dawn Landes, Row is inspired by Tori Murden McClure’s A Pearl in the Storm and will star John Ellison Conlee, Grace McLean and more. Directed by Gaye Taylor Upchurch, Sanaz Toossi‘s Wish You Were Here will announce casting in the coming weeks.

#MaskUpCurtainUp Initiative Release Face Masks for Theater Fans

#MaskUpCurtainUp, which began as a social media campaign in response to the theatrical industry’s shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has announced the launch of a new webstore, featuring exclusive face masks from Broadway, West End and touring productions. Participating shows (including The Phantom of the Opera, Mean Girls and many more) will donate a percentage of sales to benefit a variety of charities chosen by the productions featured on the masks. Follow @maskupcurtainup on Instagram for updates on new masks as they make their debuts.

Kristin Chenoweth Joins Country Artist Ty Herndon on Holiday Duet

In addition to enjoying Kristin Chenoweth in Netflix’s upcoming rom-com Holidate, theater fans can also celebrate the holidays with the Tony winner on a new track. Chenoweth joins country artist Ty Herndon on the duet “Orphans of God” as part of his forthcoming album Regifted, set for release on November 27. “Honestly? One of my happiest days singing with him. Even by Zoom,” she Tweeted. Hearing Cheno perform is always a gift!