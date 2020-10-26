2020 Olivier Award Winners: Dear Evan Hansen, Leopoldstadt & Emilia Earn Top Trophies

A celebrated group of productions and stars were honored for their work on the London stage at the 2020 Olivier Awards, which took place on October 25. Hosted by Jason Manford, the ceremony was mostly pre-taped at the London Palladium due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The Broadway hit Dear Evan Hansen won the MasterCard award for Best New Musical, also taking home trophies for lead Sam Tutty and songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Among other big musical wins, Trevor Nunn's Fiddler on the Roof won in the revival category and the radio-friendly hit & Juliet earned three trophies, for stars Miriam-Teak Lee, David Bedella and Cassidy Janson.

In the play category, Tom Stoppard's family epic Leopoldstadt was named the best new play, and Emilia, which concocts a history for Shakespeare's "Dark Lady of the Sonnets," won in the comedy category. The top play acting trophies went to Andrew Scott for Present Laughter and Sharon D. Clarke for Death of a Salesman.

A full list of winners can be found below, in bold and preceded by an asterisk.

MASTERCARD BEST NEW MUSICAL

& Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre

Amélie The Musical at The Other Palace

*Dear Evan Hansen at Noël Coward Theatre

Waitress at Adelphi Theatre

AMERICAN AIRLINES BEST NEW PLAY

A Very Expensive Poison at The Old Vic

The Doctor at Almeida Theatre

*Leopoldstadt at Wyndham’s Theatre

The Ocean At The End Of The Lane at National Theatre – Dorfman

NOEL COWARD AWARD FOR BEST ENTERTAINMENT OR COMEDY PLAY

*Emilia at Vaudeville Theatre

Fleabag at Wyndham's Theatre

Magic Goes Wrong at Vaudeville Theatre

The Upstart Crow at Gielgud Theatre

BEST ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Andy Nyman for Fiddler On The Roof at Playhouse Theatre

Charlie Stemp for Mary Poppins at Prince Edward Theatre

*Sam Tutty for Dear Evan Hansen at Noël Coward Theatre

Jac Yarrow for Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at The London Palladium

BEST ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Audrey Brisson for Amélie The Musical at The Other Palace

Judy Kuhn for Fiddler On The Roof at Playhouse Theatre

*Miriam-Teak Lee for & Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre

Zizi Strallen for Mary Poppins at Prince Edward Theatre

BEST ACTOR

Toby Jones for Uncle Vanya at Harold Pinter Theatre

James McAvoy for Cyrano De Bergerac at Playhouse Theatre

Wendell Pierce for Death Of A Salesman at Young Vic and Piccadilly Theatre

*Andrew Scott for Present Laughter at The Old Vic

BEST ACTRESS

Hayley Atwell for Rosmersholm at Duke of York's Theatre

*Sharon D. Clarke for Death Of A Salesman at Piccadilly Theatre

Juliet Stevenson for The Doctor at Almeida Theatre

Phoebe Waller-Bridge for Fleabag at Wyndham's Theatre

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A MUSICAL

*David Bedella for & Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre

Stewart Clarke for Fiddler On The Roof at Playhouse Theatre

Jack Loxton for Dear Evan Hansen at Noël Coward Theatre

Rupert Young for Dear Evan Hansen at Noël Coward Theatre

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A MUSICAL

Lucy Anderson for Dear Evan Hansen at Noël Coward Theatre

Petula Clark for Mary Poppins at Prince Edward Theatre

*Cassidy Janson for & Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre

Lauren Ward for Dear Evan Hansen at Noël Coward Theatre

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Arinzé Kene for Death Of A Salesman at Young Vic

Colin Morgan for All My Sons at The Old Vic

*Adrian Scarborough for Leopoldstadt at Wyndham's Theatre

Reece Shearsmith for A Very Expensive Poison at The Old Vic

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Michele Austin for Cyrano De Bergerac at Playhouse Theatre

Sophie Thompson for Present Laughter at The Old Vic

*Indira Varma for Present Laughter at The Old Vic

Josie Walker for The Ocean At The End Of The Lane at National Theatre - Dorfman

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE OR NEW ORCHESTRATIONS

& Juliet - New Orchestrations by Bill Sherman and Dominic Fallacaro at Shaftesbury Theatre

Amélie The Musical - Musical Supervisor and Arrangements by Barnaby Race at The Other Palace

*Dear Evan Hansen - Music and Lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, Orchestration by Alex Lacamoire at Noël Coward Theatre

Fiddler On The Roof – New Orchestrations by Jason Carr at Playhouse Theatre

Waitress - Music and Lyrics by Sara Bareilles at Adelphi Theatre

MAGIC RADIO BEST MUSICAL REVIVAL

Evita at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

*Fiddler On The Roof at Playhouse Theatre

Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at The London Palladium

Mary Poppins at Prince Edward Theatre

CUNARD BEST REVIVAL

*Cyrano De Bergerac at Playhouse Theatre

Death Of A Salesman at Young Vic and Piccadilly Theatre

Present Laughter at The Old Vic

Rosmersholm at Duke of York's Theatre

SIR PETER HALL AWARD FOR BEST DIRECTOR

*Marianne Elliott and Miranda Cromwell for Death Of A Salesman at Young Vic and Piccadilly Theatre

Jamie Lloyd for Cyrano De Bergerac at Playhouse Theatre

Trevor Nunn for Fiddler On The Roof at Playhouse Theatre

Ian Rickson for Uncle Vanya at Harold Pinter Theatre

BEST THEATER CHOREOGRAPHER

Fabian Aloise for Evita at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

*Matthew Bourne and Stephen Mear for Mary Poppins at Prince Edward Theatre

Jerome Robbins and Matt Cole for Fiddler On The Roof at Playhouse Theatre

Jennifer Weber for & Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre

BEST NEW DANCE PRODUCTION

La Fiesta by Israel Galván at Sadler’s Wells

*Ingoma by Mthuthuzeli November for Ballet Black at Royal Opera House - Linbury Theatre

MÁM by Michael Keegan-Dolan for Teaċ Daṁsa at Sadler’s Wells

Vessel by Damien Jalet & Kohei Nawa at Sadler’s Wells

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DANCE

*Sara Baras for her choreography and performance in Ballet Flamenco – Sombras at Sadler’s Wells

Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker for her performance in Mitten Wir Im Leben Sind/Bach6Cellosuiten at Sadler’s Wells

Gisèle Vienne for her choreography of Crowd, presented by Dance Umbrella at Sadler’s Wells

BEST FAMILY SHOW

Mr Gum And The Dancing Bear - The Musical! at National Theatre - Dorfman

Oi Frog & Friends! at Lyric Theatre

To The Moon And Back at Barbican Theatre

*The Worst Witch at Vaudeville Theatre

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN AFFILIATE THEATER

*Baby Reindeer at Bush Theatre

Blues In The Night at Kiln Theatre

Our Lady Of Kibeho at Theatre Royal Stratford East

Seven Methods Of Killing Kylie Jenner at Jerwood Theatre Upstairs at the Royal Court Theatre

Warheads at Park Theatre

WHITE LIGHT AWARD FOR BEST LIGHTING DESIGN

Neil Austin for Rosmersholm at Duke of York's Theatre

*Paule Constable for The Ocean At The End Of The Lane at National Theatre – Dorfman

Howard Hudson for & Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre

Bruno Poet for Uncle Vanya at Harold Pinter Theatre

ROYAL ALBERT HALL AWARD FOR BEST SOUND DESIGN

Gregory Clarke for Rosmersholm at Duke of York's Theatre

*Emma Laxton for Emilia at Vaudeville Theatre

Ben and Max Ringham for ANNA at National Theatre - Dorfman

Ben and Max Ringham for Cyrano De Bergerac at Playhouse Theatre

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Hugh Durrant for Goldilocks And The Three Bears at The London Palladium

Jonathan Lipman for Fiddler On The Roof at Playhouse Theatre

*Joanna Scotcher for Emilia at Vaudeville Theatre

Paloma Young for & Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre

BLUE-I THEATER TECHNOLOGY AWARD FOR BEST SET DESIGN

*Bob Crowley for Mary Poppins at Prince Edward Theatre

Soutra Gilmour for & Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre

Rae Smith for Rosmersholm at Duke of York's Theatre

Rae Smith for Uncle Vanya at Harold Pinter Theatre

BEST NEW OPERA PRODUCTION

Berenice at Royal Opera House - Linbury Theatre

*Billy Budd at Royal Opera House

Hansel And Gretel at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre

Noye’s Fludde at Theatre Royal Stratford East

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN OPERA

Jette Parker Young Artists for their performances in Berenice, Death In Venice and Phaedra at Royal Opera House

*The Children’s Ensemble for their performance in Noye’s Fludde at Theatre Royal Stratford East

Martyn Brabbins and James Henshaw for their conducting of The Mask of Orpheus for English National Opera at London Coliseum