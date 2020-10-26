2020 Olivier Award Winners: Dear Evan Hansen, Leopoldstadt & Emilia Earn Top Trophies

A celebrated group of productions and stars were honored for their work on the London stage at the 2020 Olivier Awards, which took place on October 25. Hosted by Jason Manford, the ceremony was mostly pre-taped at the London Palladium due to the COVID-19 crisis.
The Broadway hit Dear Evan Hansen won the MasterCard award for Best New Musical, also taking home trophies for lead Sam Tutty and songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Among other big musical wins, Trevor Nunn's Fiddler on the Roof won in the revival category and the radio-friendly hit & Juliet earned three trophies, for stars Miriam-Teak Lee, David Bedella and Cassidy Janson.
In the play category, Tom Stoppard's family epic Leopoldstadt was named the best new play, and Emilia, which concocts a history for Shakespeare's "Dark Lady of the Sonnets," won in the comedy category. The top play acting trophies went to Andrew Scott for Present Laughter and Sharon D. Clarke for Death of a Salesman.
A full list of winners can be found below, in bold and preceded by an asterisk.
MASTERCARD BEST NEW MUSICAL
& Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre
Amélie The Musical at The Other Palace
*Dear Evan Hansen at Noël Coward Theatre
Waitress at Adelphi Theatre
AMERICAN AIRLINES BEST NEW PLAY
A Very Expensive Poison at The Old Vic
The Doctor at Almeida Theatre
*Leopoldstadt at Wyndham’s Theatre
The Ocean At The End Of The Lane at National Theatre – Dorfman
NOEL COWARD AWARD FOR BEST ENTERTAINMENT OR COMEDY PLAY
*Emilia at Vaudeville Theatre
Fleabag at Wyndham's Theatre
Magic Goes Wrong at Vaudeville Theatre
The Upstart Crow at Gielgud Theatre
BEST ACTOR IN A MUSICAL
Andy Nyman for Fiddler On The Roof at Playhouse Theatre
Charlie Stemp for Mary Poppins at Prince Edward Theatre
*Sam Tutty for Dear Evan Hansen at Noël Coward Theatre
Jac Yarrow for Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at The London Palladium
BEST ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL
Audrey Brisson for Amélie The Musical at The Other Palace
Judy Kuhn for Fiddler On The Roof at Playhouse Theatre
*Miriam-Teak Lee for & Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre
Zizi Strallen for Mary Poppins at Prince Edward Theatre
BEST ACTOR
Toby Jones for Uncle Vanya at Harold Pinter Theatre
James McAvoy for Cyrano De Bergerac at Playhouse Theatre
Wendell Pierce for Death Of A Salesman at Young Vic and Piccadilly Theatre
*Andrew Scott for Present Laughter at The Old Vic
BEST ACTRESS
Hayley Atwell for Rosmersholm at Duke of York's Theatre
*Sharon D. Clarke for Death Of A Salesman at Piccadilly Theatre
Juliet Stevenson for The Doctor at Almeida Theatre
Phoebe Waller-Bridge for Fleabag at Wyndham's Theatre
BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A MUSICAL
*David Bedella for & Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre
Stewart Clarke for Fiddler On The Roof at Playhouse Theatre
Jack Loxton for Dear Evan Hansen at Noël Coward Theatre
Rupert Young for Dear Evan Hansen at Noël Coward Theatre
BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A MUSICAL
Lucy Anderson for Dear Evan Hansen at Noël Coward Theatre
Petula Clark for Mary Poppins at Prince Edward Theatre
*Cassidy Janson for & Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre
Lauren Ward for Dear Evan Hansen at Noël Coward Theatre
BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Arinzé Kene for Death Of A Salesman at Young Vic
Colin Morgan for All My Sons at The Old Vic
*Adrian Scarborough for Leopoldstadt at Wyndham's Theatre
Reece Shearsmith for A Very Expensive Poison at The Old Vic
BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Michele Austin for Cyrano De Bergerac at Playhouse Theatre
Sophie Thompson for Present Laughter at The Old Vic
*Indira Varma for Present Laughter at The Old Vic
Josie Walker for The Ocean At The End Of The Lane at National Theatre - Dorfman
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE OR NEW ORCHESTRATIONS
& Juliet - New Orchestrations by Bill Sherman and Dominic Fallacaro at Shaftesbury Theatre
Amélie The Musical - Musical Supervisor and Arrangements by Barnaby Race at The Other Palace
*Dear Evan Hansen - Music and Lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, Orchestration by Alex Lacamoire at Noël Coward Theatre
Fiddler On The Roof – New Orchestrations by Jason Carr at Playhouse Theatre
Waitress - Music and Lyrics by Sara Bareilles at Adelphi Theatre
MAGIC RADIO BEST MUSICAL REVIVAL
Evita at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre
*Fiddler On The Roof at Playhouse Theatre
Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at The London Palladium
Mary Poppins at Prince Edward Theatre
CUNARD BEST REVIVAL
*Cyrano De Bergerac at Playhouse Theatre
Death Of A Salesman at Young Vic and Piccadilly Theatre
Present Laughter at The Old Vic
Rosmersholm at Duke of York's Theatre
SIR PETER HALL AWARD FOR BEST DIRECTOR
*Marianne Elliott and Miranda Cromwell for Death Of A Salesman at Young Vic and Piccadilly Theatre
Jamie Lloyd for Cyrano De Bergerac at Playhouse Theatre
Trevor Nunn for Fiddler On The Roof at Playhouse Theatre
Ian Rickson for Uncle Vanya at Harold Pinter Theatre
BEST THEATER CHOREOGRAPHER
Fabian Aloise for Evita at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre
*Matthew Bourne and Stephen Mear for Mary Poppins at Prince Edward Theatre
Jerome Robbins and Matt Cole for Fiddler On The Roof at Playhouse Theatre
Jennifer Weber for & Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre
BEST NEW DANCE PRODUCTION
La Fiesta by Israel Galván at Sadler’s Wells
*Ingoma by Mthuthuzeli November for Ballet Black at Royal Opera House - Linbury Theatre
MÁM by Michael Keegan-Dolan for Teaċ Daṁsa at Sadler’s Wells
Vessel by Damien Jalet & Kohei Nawa at Sadler’s Wells
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DANCE
*Sara Baras for her choreography and performance in Ballet Flamenco – Sombras at Sadler’s Wells
Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker for her performance in Mitten Wir Im Leben Sind/Bach6Cellosuiten at Sadler’s Wells
Gisèle Vienne for her choreography of Crowd, presented by Dance Umbrella at Sadler’s Wells
BEST FAMILY SHOW
Mr Gum And The Dancing Bear - The Musical! at National Theatre - Dorfman
Oi Frog & Friends! at Lyric Theatre
To The Moon And Back at Barbican Theatre
*The Worst Witch at Vaudeville Theatre
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN AFFILIATE THEATER
*Baby Reindeer at Bush Theatre
Blues In The Night at Kiln Theatre
Our Lady Of Kibeho at Theatre Royal Stratford East
Seven Methods Of Killing Kylie Jenner at Jerwood Theatre Upstairs at the Royal Court Theatre
Warheads at Park Theatre
WHITE LIGHT AWARD FOR BEST LIGHTING DESIGN
Neil Austin for Rosmersholm at Duke of York's Theatre
*Paule Constable for The Ocean At The End Of The Lane at National Theatre – Dorfman
Howard Hudson for & Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre
Bruno Poet for Uncle Vanya at Harold Pinter Theatre
ROYAL ALBERT HALL AWARD FOR BEST SOUND DESIGN
Gregory Clarke for Rosmersholm at Duke of York's Theatre
*Emma Laxton for Emilia at Vaudeville Theatre
Ben and Max Ringham for ANNA at National Theatre - Dorfman
Ben and Max Ringham for Cyrano De Bergerac at Playhouse Theatre
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Hugh Durrant for Goldilocks And The Three Bears at The London Palladium
Jonathan Lipman for Fiddler On The Roof at Playhouse Theatre
*Joanna Scotcher for Emilia at Vaudeville Theatre
Paloma Young for & Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre
BLUE-I THEATER TECHNOLOGY AWARD FOR BEST SET DESIGN
*Bob Crowley for Mary Poppins at Prince Edward Theatre
Soutra Gilmour for & Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre
Rae Smith for Rosmersholm at Duke of York's Theatre
Rae Smith for Uncle Vanya at Harold Pinter Theatre
BEST NEW OPERA PRODUCTION
Berenice at Royal Opera House - Linbury Theatre
*Billy Budd at Royal Opera House
Hansel And Gretel at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre
Noye’s Fludde at Theatre Royal Stratford East
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN OPERA
Jette Parker Young Artists for their performances in Berenice, Death In Venice and Phaedra at Royal Opera House
*The Children’s Ensemble for their performance in Noye’s Fludde at Theatre Royal Stratford East
Martyn Brabbins and James Henshaw for their conducting of The Mask of Orpheus for English National Opera at London Coliseum