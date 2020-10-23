Sponsored
Watch Dolly Parton, Christine Baranski, Jenifer Lewis & More Make Merry in Christmas on the Square

Watch It
by Lindsey Sullivan • Oct 23, 2020
Dolly Parton in "Christmas on the Square"

The merry trailer for Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square, which is slated to premiere on Netflix on November 22, has arrived. Directed by Debbie Allen, the musical holiday special stars two-time Tony winner Christine Baranski, Broadway alums Jenifer Lewis and Josh Segarra and more. Baranski plays the town "Scrooge" Regina Fuller, who intends to evict the entire town of Fullerville on Christmas Eve—that is until she's visited by a rhinestone-bedazzled angel, played by Parton, who guides her on a musical journey of redemption. Have a Dolly holiday, and watch the trailer below!

