Glenn Close Offers an Update on the Upcoming Sunset Boulevard Movie Musical

Three-time Tony winner and seven-time Oscar nominee Glenn Close has revealed an update regarding the previously announced Sunset Boulevard film. Close, who garnered her third Tony Award for her portrayal of Norma Desmond in the stage show, is producing and starring in the movie musical, which was in preproduction prior to the COVID-19 crisis. "We’re just waiting for an absolute green light, and I hope it’ll happen in the new year because we’re ready," she told Vogue.

As previously reported, Tony winner Rob Ashford has signed on to direct, with a screenplay adaptation by Tom MacRae. "We have a fantastic script," Close said. "I used to think I needed to play Albert Nobbs before I died, but now I think I need to do this. I can’t really put Norma to rest until I’ve explored her on film, so I hope that that happens."

Glenn Close in Sunset Boulevard (Photo by Richard Hubert Smith)

Featuring a score by Andrew Lloyd Webber and a book and lyrics by Christopher Hampton and Don Black, Sunset Boulevard tells the story of Norma Desmond, an aging silent film star who recruits young writer Joe Gillis to help relaunch her career in the world of talking films. A reclusive shut-in, Desmond forms an unhealthy obsession with Gillis and soon demands he move into her lavish Hollywood mansion. In addition to her acclaimed turn in the original 1994 Broadway production, Close reprised her performance as Norma Desmond in a 2017 Broadway revival.

"I personally think it’s Andrew’s most beautiful score," Close said. "To bring the emotionality of the music with that iconic story to the screen would be simply hair-raising. That’s something I’m looking forward to."

Watch Close's performance of "As If We Never Said Goodbye" at Lloyd Webber's Royal Albert Hall celebration below!