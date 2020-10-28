Sponsored
Aretha Franklin Biopic Respect, Starring Jennifer Hudson, Gets Delayed Again

News
by Caitlin Moynihan • Oct 28, 2020
Jennifer Hudson in "Respect"
(Photo: Quantrell D. Colbert/Metro-Goldwyn-Meyer Pictures, Inc.)

The release date for the Aretha Franklin biopic Respect has been pushed back again. Originally announced to hit theaters in 2020, the film was first pushed back to January 15, 2021. MGM Studios has announced that audiences will have to wait another seven months with the new release on August 13, 2021. Tony nominee Liesl Tommy directs the film with Oscar winner and Broadway alum Jennifer Hudson taking on the lead role of Franklin.

Six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald is among a slew of stars who appear in the Aretha Franklin biopic. The cast features Tony winner Heather Headley as famed gospel artist Clara Ward, Hailey Kilgore as Franklin's sister Carolyn, Saycon Sengbloh as her sister Erma, Tituss Burgess as Reverend Dr. James Cleveland, Oscar winner Forest Whitaker as Franklin's father, recording star Mary J. Blige as Dinah Washington and more.

The movie features many of the songs that drove Franklin to stardom, including "Respect," "I Say a Little Prayer," "Think," "(You Make Me Feel Like a) Natural Woman" "You've Got a Friend," "Dr. Feelgood," "Do Right Woman, Do Right Man," "Spanish Harlem" and "Young, Gifted and Black." The movie also includes the hits "Ain't No Way," "Precious Lord," "There's a Fountain Filled With Blood," "Amazing Grace" and "Chain of Fools."

Watch the trailer below!

 

