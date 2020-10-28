MCC Theater Announces Updates on Jocelyn Bioh's Nollywood Dreams & More

MCC Theater is offering some exciting plans for upcoming programming and productions through 2021. The off-Broadway theater company plans to produce in-person stagings of its previously canceled production of Jocelyn Bioh's Nollywood Dreams, directed by Saheem Ali, and a newly announced production of Donja R. Love's soft, directed by Whitney White, when it is safe to do so. MCC also remains committed to producing the previously canceled production of Perry Street by Lucy Thurber and directed by Thomas Sadoski.

The newly announced slate of programming kicks off with LiveLabs: the series of virtual one-act play readings will include Omar Vélez Meléndez's ¡Gárgola! on October 29, Halley Feiffer's Between The Two Humps on December 17, Mfoniso Udofia's Untitled Meditations on Love and Grieving on January 21, an untitled new play by Susan Soon He Stanton on February 11 and Dominique Fishback's Rome and Ja’Net on a date to be announced in 2021.

MCC has also commissioned a six-part podcast play from The Parsnip Ship’s Radio Roots Writers Group This Is Where We Go, which will premiere on December 3. The play will be devised by drawing inspiration from an Octavia Butler quote about change. Each member of the group, which includes Amara Brady, Jessie Rivera DeBruin, Gina Femia and Nina Ki, will develop a character and co-write two of the acts. The series will be directed by Tamilla Woodard.

In the spring of 2021, MCC will livestream Van Hughes and Nick Blaemire's new musical Space Dogs, directed by Tina Landau.

“We are excited about the months ahead and the projects we are creating," said Co-Artistic Director Will Cantler. "Together, we are exploring what theater can be and will be, not just now, but always moving forward."

All digital productions and readings will be available on MCC On Demand, the company's new streaming platform.