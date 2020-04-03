MCC Theater Cancels Nollywood Dreams and Perry Street; Launches 'Be Our Light' Campaign

Off-Broadway's MCC Theater has announced the cancellation of its two springtime offerings due to the COVID-19 crisis. Canceled productions include Jocelyn Bioh's Nollywood Dreams, which was originally scheduled to start performances on March 19, and Lucy Thurber's Perry Street, initially announced to begin on June 4.

In addition, MCC has announced the "Be Our Light" campaign with two challenge grants, which will match contributions up to a combined total of $500,000. The campaign aims to support the company in the months they are unable to produce live shows, and beyond. At a pivotal time for the theater, just a year after moving into their new home, the entire MCC board and staff is determined to keep alive the creativity and energy that flourished in the space over the last 15 months. For more information on the "Be Our Light" campaign, click here.

Broadway.com customers with tickets to canceled performances will be contacted with information on refunds or exchanges.