Watch Ashley Park Gets Colorful for Lovely Performance of 'Somewhere Over the Rainbow'

We're not in Kansas anymore thanks to Ashley Park's beautiful rendition of "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" from The Wizard of Oz on The Drew Barrymore Show. In honor of Halloween weekend, host Barrymore dressed up as Glinda the Good and introduced Park to take them down the yellow brick road. Dressed in rainbow colors, the Tony nominee sung out a capella, just like her character Mindy did on Emily in Paris. Watch Park's performance below, and click here to hear her talk about what it was really like filming the Netflix series.