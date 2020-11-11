Get in the Holiday Spirit with a Sneak Peek at Maxine Linehan's This Time of Year

Internationally acclaimed singer Maxine Linehan's new holiday album This Time of Year is set for release on November 13 via Honey Bun Records. The Irish performer, who fuses dialogue, autobiographical story arcs and song collections for transformative concert experiences, has created this record of Christmas classics—and a Sunset Boulevard surprise theater fans will love! "We have a home studio, so we were able to make this entire album while at home. Many of the musicians on the album are local, and it's been a really amazing experience to create something so special right here in our own home," she said. Get an exclusive sneak peek at her rendition of "The Perfect Year" from Sunset Boulevard, and check out the teaser for the album below!