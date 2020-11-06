Sponsored
Watch Laura Benanti's Soothing Performance of 'Don't Worry 'Bout Me' from Her New Album

by Lindsey Sullivan • Nov 6, 2020
Laura Benanti's self-titled album, which was released on October 23, is full of reimagined standards from Rufus Wainwright's "Cigarettes and Chocolate Milk," "What Are You Doing the Rest of Your Life?", "The Boy From...," "The Party's Over" and more. The Tony winner offered a stunning performance of Rube Bloom and Ted Koehler's "Don't Worry 'Bout Me" on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Benanti took the Feinstein's/54 Below stage alongside Pasqual Grasso on guitar. Enjoy the gorgeous rendition below, and listen to Laura Benanti in full here.

