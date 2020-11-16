Come on, Babe! Chicago Celebrates Its 24th Broadway Anniversary with New Music Video

The Tony-winning revival of Chicago opened 24 years ago on Broadway on November 14. Though the razzle-dazzle show is not playing at the Ambassador Theatre due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the spirit of the Kander and Ebb sizzler is still strong. Over 150 performers and musicians from across the globe reunited remotely for a rousing performance of the opening number "All That Jazz." Bringing together former Broadway, West End and international tour company members, the number includes Ute Lemper, Sally Ann Triplett, Debbie Kurup, Bonnie Langford, Sue Kelvin, Ian Kelsey, Michael Greco, David Hasselhoff, Annette McLaughlin, Gaby Roslin, and many more. Viewers of the amazing video are encouraged to donate to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund. Enjoy the performance below!