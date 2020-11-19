See Cinderella Co-Stars Santino Fontana and Laura Osnes Reunite for R&H Mashup

Get transported back to the castle with this magical new mashup music video from Cinderella co-stars Santino Fontana and Laura Osnes. See them perform "Ten Minutes Ago" from Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II's Cinderella and "You Are Never Away" from Allegro as they wander around the great outdoors. Both Osnes and Fontana earned Tony Award nominations for their starring turns in Broadway's Cinderella. Revisit the fun by watching Osnes' Broadway.com vlog here, and watch the full music video below!