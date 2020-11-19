Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

See Cinderella Co-Stars Santino Fontana and Laura Osnes Reunite for R&H Mashup

Watch It
by Caitlin Moynihan • Nov 19, 2020
Santino Fontana and Laura Osnes
(Photo: Rodgers & Hammerstein YouTube Channel)

Get transported back to the castle with this magical new mashup music video from Cinderella co-stars Santino Fontana and Laura Osnes. See them perform "Ten Minutes Ago" from Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II's Cinderella and "You Are Never Away" from Allegro as they wander around the great outdoors. Both Osnes and Fontana earned Tony Award nominations for their starring turns in Broadway's Cinderella. Revisit the fun by watching Osnes' Broadway.com vlog here, and watch the full music video below!

 

View Comments

Star Files

Santino Fontana

Laura Osnes

Articles Trending Now

  1. Tina Fey to Host Starry One Night Only: The Best of Broadway on NBC
  2. Watch Betsy Wolfe, Danny Burstein & More Broadway Faves in the Magical Trailer for Estella Scrooge
  3. See at Leslie Odom Jr. as Sam Cooke in First One Night in Miami Trailer
Back to Top