Odds & Ends: Tony Winner Jane Krakowski to Host Name That Tune Reboot & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently.

Jane Krakowski Set to Host Name That Tune Reboot

Who better for this gig than a triple threat Tony winner! Variety reports that Fox has ordered a reboot of the game show Name That Tune, and Jane Krakowski will serve as its host. American Idol's Randy Jackson will be the bandleader. The one-hour series, which tests contestants' song knowledge, will premiere on January 6, 2021 at 9PM ET.

Tamara Tunie & More Tapped for Netflix's Cowboy Bebop

A talented cast has been assembled for Cowboy Bebop, Netflix's forthcoming live-action adaptation of the Japanese animated series of the same name. According to Deadline, the cast includes Tony winner Tamara Tunie, Mason Alexander Park (who appeared in the national tour of Hedwig and the Angry Inch), Geoff Stults, Rachel House, Ann Truong and Hoa Xuande. Tunie will play Ana, the proprietor of the hottest underground bluesy jazz club on Mars. The cast also includes John Cho, Mustafa Shakir, Daniella Pineda, Alex Hassell and Elena Satine. A production timeline will be announced later.

See the Trailer for High School Musical: The Musical's Christmas Special

Here’s to the start of something new for the holidays! The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series cast is set to reunite for festive songs, memories and more in their holiday special, which will begin streaming on December 11 on Disney+. Check out the trailer below!

Director Kenny Leon to Receive Craig Zadan Theatre for Life Award

Tony winner Kenny Leon, who garnered a 2020 Tony nomination for directing A Soldier's Play, will receive the Craig Zadan Theatre for Life Award at the Educational Theatre Foundation's (ETF) Theatre Alive! virtual gala on January 28, 2021 at 8:30PM ET. He is the third artist to receive the honor, which was first given posthumously to the award's namesake and his producing partner Neil Meron in 2018 and then to Bernadette Peters in 2019. Zadan, a mastermind behind Smash and many television musicals, died on August 20. Proceeds from the gala benefit ETF.

Dominique Morisseau Named Executive Artistic Producer of Detroit Public Theatre

Tony-nominated scribe Dominique Morisseau has been named the Executive Artistic Producer of the Detroit Public Theatre. The organization has previously produced her plays Detroit '67, Skeleton Crew, Pipeline and Paradise Blue. She will join the leadership team working with founding Producing Artistic Directors Courtney Burkett, Sarah Clare Corporandy and Sarah Winkler to shape the future artistic and community vision of this young regional theatre in the heart of Detroit's cultural district.

Patrice Covington Releases "My Favorite Things"

Big-voiced Broadway alum Patrice Covington is kicking off the holiday season with a fun rendition of the classic song “My Favorite Things,” which is available now across all music platforms. Last seen on Broadway in the Tony-winning revival of The Color Purple, she will reunite with Tony winner Cynthia Erivo once more in the NatGeo anthology series Genius: Aretha; Covington will portray Erma Franklin, the legendary singer, activist and sister to Aretha Franklin. Enjoy her stunning vocals on the track below!