Lupita Nyong'o to Star in Bilingual Romeo y Julieta Audio Play for the Public Theater

The Public Theater has announced a bilingual audio adaptation of Romeo y Julieta, starring Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o and Drama Desk Award winner Juan Castano as the star-crossed lovers. Adapted by Saheem Ali and Ricardo Pérez González and based on the Spanish translation by Alfredo Michel Modenessi, Romeo y Julieta is directed by Saheem Ali. It will debut on March 18, 2021.

The complete cast includes Carlo Albán, Karina Arroyave, Erick Betancourt, Michael Braugher, Carlos Carrasco, Ivonne Coll, John J. Concado, Hiram Delgado, Guillermo Diaz, Sarah Nina Hayon, Kevin Herrera, Modesto Lacen, Florencia Lozano, Irene Sofia Lucio, Keren Lugo, Benjamin Luis McCracken, Julio Monge, Javier Muñoz and David Zayas.

This marks the second collaboration between the Public Theater and WNYC Studios on an audio theater production. The four-part radio play Free Shakespeare on the Radio: Richard II, also directed by Ali and featuring Nyong'o, launched earlier this year and is currently available as a podcast series.

The Public Theater also announced its continued support of digital programing with the world premiere of a visual EP by creative trio The HawtPlates, concerts on the Joe's Pub digital stage, an exciting series of one-night discussions with Public Shakespeare Initiative and the Brooklyn Public Library, and new guest artist curators for the Brave New Shakespeare Challenge. Click here to find out more information.