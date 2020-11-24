Six Announces Extension Through April 2021 Ahead of West End Return

As previously reported, the hit musical Six is slated to be the first West End musical to reopen since theaters shut down as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Due to the national lockdown in England, the production is now scheduled to begin performances at the Lyric Theatre on December 5. Originally planned to play through January 31, 2021, Six has already extended its run to April 18, 2021.

Six will run for nine shows per week at the Lyric Theatre, where capacity has been reduced to 50 percent to comply with the latest COVID-19 guidelines. In addition to hand sanitation, face coverings and track and trace, other measures will include contactless tickets, temperature testing and the deep clean and sanitation of the theater.

The U.K. touring production is also aiming to resume delayed performances at the Lowry in Salford beginning on December 4; this will be determined by COVID-19 guidelines. "Audiences are obviously desperate to get back to the theater," producers Kenny Wax, Wendy & Andy Barnes and George Stiles said in a statement. "We hope that after several false starts, we will be able to proceed in London and Salford as planned.”