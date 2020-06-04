West End Shows Extend Performance Suspension Through August 2; No Official Return Date Set

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, the Society of London Theatre (SOLT) has announced a further delay to the reopening of shows in the West End. Initially set to be shut down through April 26 and extended several times, most recently to June 28, all productions will now stay on hold through August 2. An official return date has not been announced.

SOLT has also confirmed different shows may choose to reopen at different times. As previously reported, the West End's immersive production of The Great Gatsby is aiming to begin performances once more beginning on October 1 with COVID-secure policies in place.

Concerns about the coronoavirus outbreak have caused the temporary closure of theaters worldwide, including on Broadway, off-Broadway and across the United States.

The COVID-19 pandemic has already caused the cancellation of the 2020 Olivier Awards ceremony as well as the postponement of many productions.