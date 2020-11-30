Odds & Ends: Lin-Manuel Miranda Shares Tick, Tick...BOOM! Film Update & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently.

Tick, Tick...BOOM! Movie Completes Filming

The upcoming movie adaptation of Jonathan Larson's Tick, Tick...BOOM! has officially wrapped shooting. Director Lin-Manuel Miranda tweeted the news on November 28 saying, "That's a PICTURE WRAP on #TickTickBoomMovie. So profoundly grateful we were able to finish telling the story and keep everyone safe. Grateful to @netflix for sticking with us. To quote Roger in Rent: 'It isn't much, but it took all year.' Thank you, Jonathan Larson." As previously announced, the movie stars Andrew Garfield, Vanessa Hudgens, Robin De Jesús, Alexandra Shipp, Joshua Henry, Judith Light and Bradley Whitford. No release date has been announced for the movie adaptation of the musical.

Listen to Patina Miller Sing from Upcoming Broadway Lullabies Album

Having trouble falling asleep? Broadway's Aaron Lazar has you covered with Broadway Lullabies, his new album featuring Broadway favorites singing lullabies. The 10-track album will be available on December 4, but fans can get a taste of what to expect with the release of "Not While I'm Around" by Tony winner Patina Miller. Listen to the track here and don't forget to pre-order the album!

The West End's Les Misérables -The Staged Concert Extends

The upcoming Les Misérables -The Staged Concert will now play at the West End's Sondheim Theatre through February 28, 2021. Starring Michael Ball as Javert, Alfie Boe as Jean Valjean, Carrie Hope Fletcher as Fantine, Matt Lucas as Thénardier, Rob Houchen as Marius, Bradley Jaden as Enjolras, Katy Secombe as Madame Thénardier, Shan Ako as Éponine and Amara Okereke as Cosette, Les Misérables -The Staged Concert begins performances on December 5, 2020.

Megan Hilty Releases New Holiday Single

The holiday season has arrived, and Megan Hilty is helping to get everyone into the festive spirit with the new tune "We Made it to Christmas." With music by Zina Goldrich and lyrics by David Javerbaum, the single is the perfect thing to listen to while sitting by a fire or (online) shopping for gifts. Click here to listen!