Les Misérables Concert, Starring Michael Ball and Alfie Boe, Returns to the West End in December

Can you hear the people sing? Les Misérables - The Staged Concert is set to return to the West End for a six-week limited run at the Sondheim Theatre. Performances will begin on December 5 and run through January 17, 2021 to coincide with the musical’s 35th year on Shaftesbury Avenue.

The cast will once again include Michael Ball as Javert, Alfie Boe as Jean Valjean, Carrie Hope Fletcher as Fantine and Matt Lucas as Thénardier. John Owen-Jones will play the role of Jean Valjean at certain performances. Les Misérables - The Staged Concert played the West End's Gielgud Theatre last year and was broadcast live in cinemas across the U.S., U.K. and Ireland. This year's event will have a reduced seating capacity of 750 and COVID-19 safety measures will be in place at the front of house, on stage, backstage and throughout the venue.

"The authors and theater have waived their royalties and rent to give the show a chance to break even, and our leading artists have all agreed to work for appreciably less than their normal salaries. With such a big spectacular show, it is a risk, but with manageable production costs and a short run, it is not a catastrophic one," producer Cameron Mackintosh said in a statement. "It is time to tear down the barricades and let tomorrow come. The beautiful new Sondheim Theatre will re-open its doors so audiences can once again leap to their feet thrilled by Hugo’s timelessly uplifting story of the survival of the human spirit told through Boublil and Schönberg’s amazing, iconic score."

Mackintosh, First Night Records and Warner Music have also announced that Les Misérables -The Staged Concert cast recording is available for pre-order; it will be released on November 20 and was recorded at the Gielgud Theatre last year with the same all-star cast.