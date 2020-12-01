See Disney on Broadway Cast Members Reunite to Sing 'Let It Go' on Holiday Singalong

We just can't let it go! Dozens of cast members from past and present Disney on Broadway productions reunited at the New Amsterdam Theatre to perform the Frozen anthem "Let it Go" for ABC's The Disney Holiday Singalong on November 30. Led by Caroline Bowman (Elsa in Frozen's national tour) and Aisha Jackson (former Anna understudy on Broadway), the video showcases sweaters, snow and of course, Disney magic. Bowman told us Broadway.com she "had been craving something like this for so long," and we bet Broadway fans everywhere feel the same. Although Broadway will remain shutdown through May 2021, this magical moment on stage has us feeling the holiday spirit. Watch the video below!