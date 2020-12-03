Barrett Wilbert Weed to Have Recurring Role on New Series Bridge and Tunnel

Broadway's Barrett Wilbert Weed has a new gig. The Mean Girls original cast member has joined the cast of Bridge and Tunnel, an upcoming Epix dramedy series written, directed and produced by Edward Burns, according to Deadline,. The six-episode season is set to air beginning January 24, 2021.

Set in 1980, Bridge and Tunnel revolves around a group of recent college grads setting out to pursue their dreams in Manhattan while still clinging to the familiarity of their working-class Long Island home town. Weed will play Lizzie, who dreams of rock stardom for her all-girl punk band, Wildfire.

She joins a previously announced cast that includes Sam Vartholomeos, Caitlin Stasey, Gigi Zumbado, JanLuis Castellanos, Brian Muller and Isabella Farrell.

Prior to making her Broadway debut as Janis Sarkisian in Mean Girl, which earned her three Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards, Weed originated the role of Veronica Sawyer in Heathers: The Musical. Her screen credits include Blue Bloods and Crashing.