The Phantom of the Opera Announces West End Return Date; Killian Donnelly to Star

The angel of music is coming back to London! Andrew Lloyd Webber and Cameron Mackintosh have announced that The Phantom of the Opera will once again play at London's Her Majesty’s Theatre beginning in early June 2021. Killian Donnelly will play the title role.

The opening will be dependent on government audience restrictions being lifted due to the novel COVID-19 that has kept theaters dark since March. Lloyd Webber has been vocal about finding ways to prove theater is safe, and he even received an experimental COVID-19 vaccine in August. After playing "The Music of the Night" on the piano, Webber promised viewers, "Phantom will be back."

Donnelly has been seen on the London stage in Les Misérables, Billy Elliot The Musical, The Commitments, and Memphis. He originated the role of Charlie Price in the West End production of Kinky Boots and later made his Broadway debut reprising the role at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. Donnelly previously appeared in The Phantom of the Opera as Raoul and in Februrary 2020 was announced to star as the Phantom in the touring production, which was halted due to the global pandemic.

More information, including additional casting and an exact reopening date, will be announced later.