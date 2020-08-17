Watch Andrew Lloyd Webber Play a Phan Favorite and Promise: 'Phantom Will Be Back'

Sponsored
by Lindsey Sullivan • Aug 17, 2020

After announcing his participation in an experimental vaccine trial, composer Andrew Lloyd Webber returned to his piano to play ever-popular "The Music of the Night." The Tony winner has already posted videos of “All I Ask of You” and “Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again” from The Phantom of the Opera (and challenging Lin-Manuel Miranda to a play-off). Following news that he is determined to get the long-running musical up and running in the West End after the coronavirus pandemic subsides, Lloyd Webber promised, "Phantom will be back." Watch the video below.

