Watch Andrew Lloyd Webber Play a Phan Favorite and Promise: 'Phantom Will Be Back'

After announcing his participation in an experimental vaccine trial, composer Andrew Lloyd Webber returned to his piano to play ever-popular "The Music of the Night." The Tony winner has already posted videos of “All I Ask of You” and “Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again” from The Phantom of the Opera (and challenging Lin-Manuel Miranda to a play-off). Following news that he is determined to get the long-running musical up and running in the West End after the coronavirus pandemic subsides, Lloyd Webber promised, "Phantom will be back." Watch the video below.

I haven’t done one of these in a while! I hope you all enjoy it. Phantom will be back, I promise! - ALW pic.twitter.com/nh2OxohvcA — Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) August 16, 2020