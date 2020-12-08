Dolly Parton Might Give a Broadway Musical About Her Life The Cher Show Treatment

It's been 11 years since Dolly Parton's 9 to 5 arrived on Broadway, and now the legendary performer is ready for more. In a new interview with RuPaul for Marie Claire, the Grammy winner opened up about her longstanding Broadway dreams and who she wants to see bring her story to life on stage.

Parton has a strong relationship with Netflix thanks to last year's anthology series Dolly Parton's Heartstrings and the recently released Christmas on the Square, but she's not sure if she wants her life story to go to the streaming giant. "I’m still working on my life story as a musical," Parton said. "I’m not sure if I want to do it as a feature-film musical or if I do want to go ahead and do it on Broadway. But I do think that would make a good series."

The idea of a musical has been in the works for a while now, and Parton has her eyes on a Tony-winning star to help tell the story. "I love Kristin Chenoweth. She’s just absolutely fantastic," Parton said. "Years and years ago, when I was going to do the Broadway musical—I never can get it to how I want it, but I’m still working on it. I thought she’d be an ideal person to do that. But we’re all getting older now, so if we tell the parts...we may be able to have different Dollys," she said, tipping her hat to recent Broadway bio-musicals like Summer: The Donna Summer Musical and The Cher Show, which used multiple performers to tell the story. "We’d probably have to have—as long as my career has been—like a little Dolly, and a middle Dolly, and then the older one. And she’d still be great for that."