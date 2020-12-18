It's All About Meryl! Watch Drag Stars Pay Tribute to Meryl Streep With Song from The Prom

It's all about Meryl! In honor of Ryan Murphy's recently released film adaptation of Broadway's The Prom, Netflix gathered 11 famous drag divas to transform into the characters of Meryl Streep's illustrious career while lipsyncing to "It's Not About Me." The video nods to Streep's impressive resume with Valentina portraying Little Women's Aunt March, Delta Work bringing Into the Woods' The Witch to life again, Jinkx Monsoon taking on Madeleine Ashton from Death Becomes Her and Jewels' impression of Margaret Thatcher from The Iron Lady. Watch the vibrant video below, and be sure to check out The Prom, now streaming on Netflix!