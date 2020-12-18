Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

It's All About Meryl! Watch Drag Stars Pay Tribute to Meryl Streep With Song from The Prom

Watch It
by Caitlin Moynihan • Dec 18, 2020
Manila Luzon as Dee Dee Allen from "The Prom"
(Photo: Netflix/YouTube)

It's all about Meryl! In honor of Ryan Murphy's recently released film adaptation of Broadway's The Prom, Netflix gathered 11 famous drag divas to transform into the characters of Meryl Streep's illustrious career while lipsyncing to "It's Not About Me." The video nods to Streep's impressive resume with Valentina portraying Little Women's Aunt March, Delta Work bringing Into the Woods' The Witch to life again, Jinkx Monsoon taking on Madeleine Ashton from Death Becomes Her and Jewels' impression of Margaret Thatcher from The Iron Lady. Watch the vibrant video below, and be sure to check out The Prom, now streaming on Netflix!

 

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. What To Do (Without Broadway!): A Day-to-Day Schedule
  2. Score Costumes Worn by from Hugh Jackman, Bernadette Peters & More in Holiday Auction Benefit
  3. Disney Announces New Movie Encanto with Music by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Prequel to The Lion King & More
Back to Top