Tony Winner John Lloyd Young Talks Pivoting to Livestream Performances on Broadway Profiles

The December episode of the series Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal, which is airing throughout the country this month, includes an interview with John Lloyd Young. The Jersey Boys Tony winner has been performing a series of livestreamed concerts throughout the pandemic. The latest one, set to air on December 31 at 11PM ET, is a great way for theater lovers to ring in 2021. "Everything we do in our live performances, we also do in these livestream ones, so it's as if you're there," he said of the experience. Watch the full segment below, learn more about Young's show here, and check your local listings for Broadway Profiles. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Tamsen Fadal and powered by Broadway.com, it is the only nationally syndicated theater news program.