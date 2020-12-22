Sophia Anne Caruso Set to Star in Screen Adaptation of The School For Good and Evil

Former Beetlejuice headliner Sophia Anne Caruso has a new gig! She is set to star alongside High School Musical: The Musical – The Series' Sofia Wylie in The School For Good And Evil, the film adaptation of the bestselling first novel in the popular Soman Chainani book series, according to Deadline.

Directed by Paul Feig (Bridesmaids, A Simple Favor) with a screenplay penned by David Magee and Laura Solon, the Netflix film follows best friends Sophie (Caruso) and Agatha (Wylie) as they discover a school where students are trained to become fairy tale heroes as well as villains. With her princess ambitions, Sophie assumes she'll be picked for the School for Good, which includes alums like Cinderella and Snow White. Meanwhile, Agatha seems a natural fit for the villains in the School for Evil. However, Sophie is chosen for the School for Evil, while Agatha is selected for the School for Good, putting their friendship to the test.

In addition to originating the role of Lydia in Beetlejuice, which earned her a 2019 Theatre World Award, Caruso was seen on Broadway in Blackbird. Off-Broadway, she starred in David Bowie’s Lazarus at New York Theatre Workshop and The Nether for MCC Theater, receiving Lortel Award nominations for both performances, and in the musical Runaways at Encores Off-Center at New York City Center. She repeated her work in Lazarus in the show's London premiere, which is streaming online on January 8. Her screen credits include Jack of the Red Hearts, The Sound of Music Live! and more.

A production timeline for The School For Good And Evil will be announced later.