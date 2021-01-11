Watch Derek DelGaudio Discuss In & Of Itself's Film Premiere on Broadway Profiles

The latest episode of Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal includes an interview with Derek DelGaudio, the mastermind and star of In & Of Itself, which played off-Broadway at the Daryl Roth Theatre in 2017. The filmed version of the show, a modern allegory about identity through the power of illusion, will premiere on Hulu on January 22. "I haven't made it a habit of filming my work or recording it, but this show was different. At some point after doing it enough in New York, I saw something happening in the room," he told Broadway.com correspondent Charlie Cooper. "The secret is of the show is that it was never really about me. It's about [the audience]." Watch the segment below and check your local listings for Broadway Profiles. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Tamsen Fadal and powered by Broadway.com, it is the only nationally syndicated theater news program.